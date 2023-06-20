John Wade OHarra, 87, of Tacoma, Wash., formerly of Commodore and Cherry Tree, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Tacoma General Hospital, in Tacoma.
The son of Wade and Helen (Holbrook) OHarra, he was born April 21, 1936, in Akron, Ohio.
With more than 22 years in the U.S. Army, John earned the rank of warrant officer, second class. He was a Cobra chopper pilot who served three tours in Vietnam and was also a Korean War veteran.
John was a member and past post commander of the Clymer American Legion Post No. 222.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a Pasco County, Florida, deputy sheriff and had spent 20 years working on the Tacoma waterfront.
John is survived by his wife, Marie OHarra; his four children: Inez Smith, Wade OHarra, Tania Hall and John OHarra; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister, Dorothy Bechtel; and his cousin, Skippy OHarra.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons: Kevin and David OHarra; and his sister, Patricia.
In respect of John’s wishes, a private graveside service with military honors will take place at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale.
Local arrangements are with the assistance of Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign John’s guestbook and share a condolence message.
