John Marion Wagner, 73, Strongstown, was called home Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
He was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Buffington Township, a son of John and Hulda (Duncan) Wagner.
John is loved dearly by his children, John Wagner, Johnstown; Stoney (Christine) Wagner, Strongstown; Scot (Carrie Ann) Wagner, Strongstown; and Billie Jo (Craig Smith) Wagner, Strongstown; grandchildren Stoney (Shauni) Wagner II, Stephanie (Shawn) Smalls, Daniel (Tiffany Sprague) Wagner, Rodney Wagner II and Justina Wagner; great-grandchildren Hunter, Delilah, Ivy, Jayden, Amelia, Janelle and Stoney Brooks; and siblings Helen Trout, Fay Butz, Anna Strapple and Bertha (Gerald) Nedrich.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Wagner; wife Patricia (Baxter) Wagner; brothers Edward Wagner and Kenneth Wagner; and sister Freda Montgomery.
He was a member of Blacklick Community United Methodist Church. John was a devoted dairy farmer who would go out of his way to help anyone he could. He loved the fellowship of others and growing tomatoes in the summertime. His family was so important to him; he will be deeply missed by them all. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us that he only takes the best.
Due to COVID-19, visitation and a service by Pastor Thomas Phillips at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh, will be private. The service will live-streamed at 1 p.m. Saturday on the funeral home website. Online condolences may be placed and the service link may be found at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.