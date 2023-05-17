John Walter “Walt” Clark, 86, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Beacon Ridge Skilled Nursing in Indiana.
Born on Sept. 7, 1936, John was the son of John E. and Ida Belle (Kephart) Clark.
Walt was the husband of Marion A. (Horrell) Clark, whom he married on June 11, 1983. Mr. Clark served his country in the U.S. Army. Walt then worked for Florence Mining Co. for many years until his retirement in 1982. In his free time, Walt loved to woodwork and was an excellent craftsman and enjoyed making wishing wells.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 39 years, Marion A. Clark; two step-sons, Steven Horrell and wife, Eleanor, of Blairsville, and Mark Horrell, of Robinson; two step-daughters, Shirley Blick, of Kittanning, and Sandra Seitz and husband, Chris, of Blairsville; and 11 grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers: Charles Clark, Elmer Clark, Ralph Clark and Herman Clark; and five sisters: Hazel Reed, Emma Grace Clark, Mabel McKendrick, Jane Zirulo and Rosie Hancock.
Family and friends will be received Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Rearick officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
