John Wasnick Jr., 64, of Derry, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Area Hospital, Latrobe.
The son of John Wasnick Sr. and Mary (Nardecchia) Wasnick, he was born May 1, 1956, in Johnstown.
John graduated from Johnstown High School in 1975 and was working for UNFI, New Stanton, a food distributor for Shop ‘n Save, for 19 years.
His family meant the world to him. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Tina M. (Heben) Wasnick, whom he married July 12, 1975; a son, John M. Wasnick (partner, Jason Peach), of Harrisburg; two daughters, Alisa M. Shander, of Derry, and Tiffany L. Wasnick, of Derry; three grandchildren, Jacob, John and Aiden; and a sister, Donna Beals (Walter), of Harrisburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Wasnick; and a sister, Sherry King.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Father Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, New Florence.
In keeping with COVID-19 mandates, masks, face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed in the funeral home.
