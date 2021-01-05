John Wasnick Jr., 64, of Derry, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Area Hospital, Latrobe.
The family will receive friends today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Father Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, New Florence.
In keeping with COVID-19 mandates, masks, face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed in the funeral home.
