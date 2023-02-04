John Wayne Schlemmer, 71, a resident of Indiana, passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
John was born Nov. 20, 1951, to Lenore Irene (Reams) Schlemmer and Edwin James Schlemmer.
A long-time Pennsylvania resident, John graduated from Homer Center High School in 1969, later graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1974. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and was the owner of Leininger Hall Associates, as well as the former owner of S&S Screenprinting during his professional career.
John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. This love of the outdoors also translated into another hobby: cultivating a large vegetable garden. He was also a history buff with an interest in genealogy and an impressive knowledge of the Civil and Revolutionary wars. One of his favorite ways to spend an evening was playing cribbage with family and friends.
A former athlete himself, John passed on his love of sports as a youth hockey coach for many years. He also coached for S.W. Jack Drillers Junior Legion Baseball and had the pleasure and privilege of going to the state championship with each of his sons.
He is survived by his wife, Carol (Tatios) Schlemmer; and two sons, Mathew Schlemmer (fiance Chana Tepe) and Bryan Schlemmer (wife Marie Schlemmer). John was also the grandfather to three beloved grandchildren, Mila Schlemmer, Etta Schlemmer and Aidan Treat.
A viewing will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. in Homer City on Wednesday. A service will immediately follow the viewing, and the family will provide information on John’s Celebration Of Life at that time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made payable to the University of Pittsburgh Prostate Cancer Research. Contributions can be mailed to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or made online at Hillmanresearch.upmc.edu/giving.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in John’s name.