John Weaver Jr., 79, of Home, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his residence.
The son of John and Dolores (Van Horn) Weaver Sr., he was born Nov. 17, 1942, in South Mahoning Township.
John enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking out on Sunday afternoons and showing off his old car. He also liked going out for breakfast and watching dirt track racing. John always had a smile and a joke for everyone he met. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Gladys (Ferringer) Weaver; children, Tammy (Paul) Bella and Raymond (Diana) Weaver; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Wayne Reeger, six sisters and one brother.
Friends will be received Monday from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Ken Brannon officiating.
Interment in Smicksburg Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N, Indiana, PA 15701, to assist with funeral expenses.