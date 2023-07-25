John Wilson Wachob, 83, of Punxsutawney, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 26, 1939, in Punxsutawney, a son of Ester (Loughery) and Verner Wachob.
On Jan. 26, 1959, he married Earla K. (Bish) Wachob, who survives.
John served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, camping and loved his grandchildren. John worked as a chief lineman for Penelec in Indiana for 33 years. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Punxsutawney Moose and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
In addition to his wife Earla, he is survived by a son, Rodney Wachob and wife Hallie of Indiana; two grandchildren, Luke Wachob and Katherine Wachob; and a niece and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, William and Mona Wachob.
There will be no visitation or services held for John.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Deeley Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.
