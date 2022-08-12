John Zaffuto, 86, of Edmon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
Born Nov. 17, 1935, in Moween, he was a son of the late Antonio Zaffuto and Helen (Caroselli) Zaffuto.
John was a 1953 graduate of Bell Township High School, and proudly served our country with the United States Air Force. He worked as a molder for National Roll in Avonmore for 30 years. John was a former member of the Avonmore Moose Lodge #37.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and feeding wild birds. John also liked going to flea markets and yard sales.
John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Edna L. “Patsy” (Beighley) Zaffuto; sons, John Eric Zaffuto, of Apollo, and Michael (Miranda) Zaffuto, of Edmon; grandchildren, Liana Zaffuto, of Tunnelton; Lexa Lockhart, of East Vandergrift; Justin Zaffuto, of Coal Run; Amanda Lockhart, of Fort Royal, Va.; Aaliyah Zaffuto, of Apollo; and McKella Zaffuto, of Edmon; great-grandchildren, Austin, Bryten, Hayden and Kaison; brother, Joe Zaffuto, of Nowrytown; sister, Nancy (Ralph) Mellinger, of Apollo; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Tammy Zaffuto; brother, Eugene Zaffuto; and his sisters, Marcella Drawl and Angeline Rupert.
At John’s request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in John’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
