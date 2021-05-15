John “Smiley” Zias, 98, of Black Lick, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 10, 1923, in Tide, to Frank T. Zias and Martha (Gresko) Zias.
John joined the Navy in 1943 after hearing a fellow recruit say “Why walk when you can ride.” He proudly served four years in active duty during World War II. John retired from Tunnelton Mining in 1985 where he worked as a pumper, a mechanic and a shuttle car driver. John loved gardening tomatoes and cucumbers on “Gardner Alley,” spending hours turning leaves into his soil to produce a hearty crop. His most favorite place was “Porchville,” where he enjoyed the breeze of the day and the love of a little Chihuahua girl named Peanut that loved him dearly and protected him fiercely to his utter joy!
He is survived by daughters Martha O’Neil (Monty Graham), of Rochester Mills; Sondra Zias, of Blairsville; and Pamela Ickes (Lee), of Champion; son John Zias (Deb), of Blairsville; grandchildren James O’Neil (Robin), David O’Neil and Aaron O’Neil (Kaela); five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Aiden, Melody, Kali and Orion; and a sister, Kathryn Zias Roof, of Clymer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank T. Zias; mother Martha (Gresko) Zias; his wife of 63 years, Gladys Winifred (Feldbusch) Zias, who would serenade him with “You are my sunshine”; and siblings Rose, Steve, Ann, Mary, Mike, Pete and Harry.
Visitation will be at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a funeral will be on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. Pastor Mark Heckman will officiate. VFW Post #5821 and the American Legion Post #0407 will conduct graveside military services. Masks are required in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.