Johnetta “Jol” Cunningham, 80, of Torrance, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born Dec. 20, 1939, in Bradenville, she was the daughter of Raymond Rugh and Pearl (Gower) Rugh.
Jol was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville. She retired from Torrance State Hospital after 25 years of service in the payroll department. Jol enjoyed reading, painting, wintering in Hilton Head and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Paul E. Cunningham, Torrance; son, Tim Cunningham and wife Pam, Bradenville; daughter, Keri McGary and husband Rob, Volant; grandchildren, Josh, Megan, Chad, Alizabeth, Jessica and Jason; great-grandchildren, Gabby, Lexi, Jackson, Chloe, Braylee, Aalyah and Cane; and sister, Bronwyn Rugh, Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Raymond, James and Tim Rugh; and sister Sandra Hoke.
Visitation will take place at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Saturday, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 2 p.m. Pastor Erin Evans will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required in the funeral home.
Interment will take place in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St., Blairsville, PA 15717.