Jolene Debra Bartlebaugh Kalchthaler, 70, of White Township, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Indiana Regional Hospital in Indiana.
She was born Friday, April 3, 1953, in Saltsburg, the daughter of Denver and Dorothy M. Yingling Bartlebaugh.
She enjoyed socializing, going to bingo and the casinos and her grand-dog. She will always be remembered as “neat freak.” She especially loved the time she spent with her granddaughter.
She is survived by her partner of 18 years, Samuel William Martin Sr.; her children, Denver “Denny” Kovach, of Ocean City, Md., Corrie Kovach-Alexander and her husband, Eric, of Delmont, Samuel Martin Jr. and his wife, Laura, of Hanover, and Bradley Martin and his wife, Joanna, of Harrisburg; her grandchildren Cassie, Dominic, Raymond, Alayna, Elizabeth and Rebecca; four great-grandchildren; and her brothers Robert “Louie’ Zigmond and his wife, Mary, of Monroeville, and Joseph Bartlebaugh and Susie, of Okeechobee, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Emily; her brothers Delvin and Denver “John” Bartlebaugh; and her sisters Mildred Stitt and Josephine “Noonie” Neiman.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Interment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneral homes.com.
