Jonathan C. Hook, Esq., 80, of Homer City, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana.
He was born Jan. 18, 1942, in Pittsburgh, the son of Harold P. Hook, M.D., and Ruth L. (Laughlin) Hook.
Jonathan was a graduate of North Hills High School Class of 1959.
He graduated from Geneva College in 1963 in business administration and he received a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh in Public and International Affairs.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1984, where he received his law degree.
He worked for many years for Laurel Legal Law Services as an attorney.
He was a U.S. Army Sgt. E5 veteran serving during the Vietnam War, having served with intelligence control in Germany.
Surviving are his sister, Margaret A. Breitwieser and husband Glenn, South Port, N.C.; niece, Gretchen Moore and husband Scott, of North Carolina; and good friend and caregiver, Deb Seich, Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with Jonathan’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Jonathan’s name to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Interment will be held in Woodside Cemetery, Yarmouth Port, Mass.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.