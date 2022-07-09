Jonathan “John” E. Nupp, 56, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Commodore, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
The son of Martin Nupp Jr. and Barbara (Uhrin) Nupp, he was born Nov. 13, 1965, in Indiana.
John was a graduate of Purchase Line High School, Class of 1983.
After graduation, John lived in West Palm Beach, Fla., for a period of time. He returned to Pittsburgh, graduating as a hair stylist and teacher from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy.
John was blessed with an innate artistic and creative talent for styling hair.
He had a lifelong love of music.
John is survived by his father, Martin Nupp Jr., of Commodore; his brother, Timothy M. Nupp and wife Karen, of Indiana; and his two nieces: Mariel Nupp, of Montana, and Olivia Nupp, of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara, on Feb. 21, 2021.
At the request of John’s family, there will not be a visitation. A private blessing service was held for his immediate family.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
