JonDavid Julian “JJ” Fish, 38, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2020, while at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
The son of David Ross Fish and Beverlee Ann (Poole) Fish, he was born Aug. 2, 1982, in Indiana.
JonDavid was a graduate of Indiana Area High School. JonDavid gave the gift of life through organ donation.
Surviving are his mother, Beverlee Ann (Poole) Fish, Indiana; father, David Ross Fish, Blairsville; and brother, SeanPaul Denten, Indiana.
JonDavid was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Daniel; grandparents, Walter and Roberta Fish and Wayne “Pete” and Ann Poole.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.