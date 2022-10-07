Jone “Joni” Aileen (Fenton) Fleming, 77, of Cookport, passed away and went to be with her husband on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The daughter of Monroe C. and Cora (Kerr) Fenton, she was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Indiana.
She married Dennis “Denny” Fleming on March 8, 1965, and they shared more than 44 years of marriage together until his death on March 29, 2009.
Joni enjoyed flower gardening and doing all kinds of word and jigsaw puzzles. She also liked to go antiquing.
She is survived by her daughter Tammy L. Fleming, of Silver Lake, N.Y.; her grandson, Timothy Kuhn, of Ohio; her brother, Leroy “Red” Fenton, of Cleveland, Ohio; and her grand-fur-baby, Copper, a boxer mix. Joni also leaves behind her very special friends: Carol Montgomery and Todd, Valerie, Logan and Maddie White.
Joni was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Denny; her four brothers: Charles, Eugene, David and Bruce Fenton; and her two sisters: Janet Fenton and Rowena Rowland.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale, where a 2 p.m. funeral service will be held Sunday with the Rev. Robert White officiating.
Interment will be at Cookport Methodist Cemetery in Cookport.
