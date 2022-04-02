Jose E. Garza Sr., 69, of Lewisville, N.C., formerly of Indiana, passed away on March 14, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
Jose was born on July 16, 1952, to Justino and Elia (Lopez) Garza in Kingsville, Texas.
Jose graduated from Buffalo High School, Buffalo, Texas, in 1970.
On Oct. 5, 1985, Jose married the love of his life, Tammy (Kountz) Garza. They spent 36 years happily married. Jose’s family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned.
His grandchildren were the light of his life. There was never a day that went by that he did not brag about his four beautiful grandchildren, Ethan, Peyton, Jaiden and Ava. He spoiled them every chance he got.
Jose enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and he loved them all very much. Jose leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories and sense of humor.
Jose loved collecting toys, going to auctions, woodworking, hosting cookouts, traveling, fishing, working on old cars and taking his wife dancing.
Jose spent many years working in the oil and gas industry where he retired from Halliburton.
Jose is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tammy Garza; his children, Jose Garza Jr. (Belen Saenz), of Edinburg, Texas; Jared (Ariel) Garza, of Lewisville, N.C.; Candy (William) Beighley, of Shelocta; and Aaron (Rebecca) Uplinger, of Slatington; and grandchildren, Ethan and Peyton Beighley, of Shelocta, and Jaiden and Ava Garza, of Lewisville, N.C. Jose is also survived by his siblings, Cristobal Garza (Glenda Arely Trigueros), of Houston, Texas; Maria Duenas, of McAllen, Texas; Ester Garza, of Round Rock, Texas; Irma Garza (Ramiro M.) of Edinburg, Texas; Justino (Sandra) Garza Jr., of Edinburg, Texas; Mike (Mary) Garza, of La Feria, Texas; Lucilla (Ricardo) Aguirre, of Edinburg, Texas; and Janie Garza (Martin), of Hutto, Texas. His uncle Antonia (Magda) Lopez, of Loredo, Texas, also survives him, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lino Garza; half-brother, Celedino Garza; infant sister, San Juana Garza; and his in-laws, Florence (Kelly) Queen, Samuel Queen, Charles Kountz and Beulah Kountz.
A celebration of life will be held at the Homer City fire hall, 25 W. Church St., Homer City, on April 10, from 1 to 4 p.m.