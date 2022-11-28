Joseph A. Tomko, 94, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The son of John A. and Anna (Pollack) Tomko, he was born Nov. 6, 1928, in Graceton.
Joe served in the U.S. Army for two years and retired after 18 years with the U.S. Air Force. He worked for the R&P Coal Co. until his retirement in 1982.
Joe was a member of the SS Simon and Jude Church in Blairsville, United Mine Workers 488 and the Blairsville VFW Post 5821.
He loved spending time with family and friends, golfing, gardening, jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. Joe was a nature-lover and appreciated the small things in life. He especially loved to go for walks.
Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Helen E. (Stipcak) Tomko, whom he married May 29, 1954; five children, Deborah Darby (James), of Seward; Joanne Nastase (Thomas), of Venice, Fla.; Joseph Tomko, of Pittsburgh; Kathleen Johnston (David), of Blairsville; and Stephen Tomko, of Bridgeville; eight grandchildren, Melissa Latimer, Myk Tomko, Danielle Flickinger, Amanda Darby, Brooke Pierce, Gina Johnston, James Tomko and Kevin Tomko; 11 great-grandchildren, Zoey, Darbi and Addi Latimer; Blake and Olivia Flickinger; Weston Campbell; Amelia Waterhouse; Paighton and Gage Pierce; and Wynsli and Daxtyn; two sisters, Elizabeth Alexander, of Homer City, and Agnes Elias, of Windber; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Stephen, Andrew and John; three sisters, Anna Tomko, Helena Popovic and Margaret Walker; and one granddaughter, Christine Darby.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. today.
Prayers of transfer will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS Simon and Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville, with the Rev. Fr. Stephen R. Bugay as celebrant.
Interment will be in the SS Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
The Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct military services at the cemetery.
Thank you to all the doctors and nurses who helped Joe through his difficult times. He is now in heaven telling the angels, “I want a bologna sandwich with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Do you understand?”
Joe spent his first Thanksgiving dinner in heaven at the Lord’s table.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.