Joseph B. ‘Joey’ Jamison

Joseph Bruce “Joey” Jamison, 36, of Seward, went to rest in heaven with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020, as a result of injuries from an ATV accident. He was born on Sept. 1, 1983, in Johnstown.
He is survived by his mother, Paula M. (Geschke) Jamison and stepfather, Douglas E. Lange; his father, Barry B. Jamison and stepmother, Brenda; fiancee Carrie L. Garshnick; a son, Troy J. Thomas; his aunt, Denise A. (Jamison) Gruss and uncle, Patrick Gruss; and numerous other uncles, aunts, cousins and his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn (Rudnik) and Paul E.L. Geschke Sr. and Heth “Nick” Jamison and Marian M. Lange
He enjoyed guitars, his cats, his Subaru Spec B and monkeys.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will follow at Armagh Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, wearing a face covering and social distancing will be required and only 25 people at a time will be permitted in the funeral home.
