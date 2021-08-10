Joseph C. Sharp departed this earthly life on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to live eternally with his Savior in heaven following a year-long battle with cancer.
Born April 21, 1947, to Norman and Cora Mary Sharp, Joe’s early life was spent in Brush Valley. He attended United High School where he was especially active in the music department.
Joe attended DeVry Tech in Chicago immediately after high school and then proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Upon his discharge, Joe settled in Southern California where he worked as a lab manager at Superior Optical. He later co-owned and operated a Speedee Oil Change and Tune-up franchise.
He was the worship leader and choir director at San Dimas United Methodist Church. He was also worship leader and counselor at Southern California Chrysalis where his music, faith and obvious love of Jesus helped to instill loving Christian values in the young people whose lives he touched.
Joe lived his life with strong devotion to family, friends and most of all to his Lord and Savior. He openly shared his faith because it was important to him that others would be saved. With his jovial manner, infectious laugh and extensive repertoire of jokes, Joe was able to reach people in every walk of life.
Joe is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Sharp; daughters, Kristi (Alex) Sanchez and Stephanie (Jeremy) Swan; stepdaughter, Heather (Tim) Ripley; grandchildren, Joseph and Alyssa Sanchez, and Kaleo and Hanalei Swan; brothers, Thomas (Barb) Sharp and Wesley (Lori) Sharp; sisters, Ruth Ann (Richard) Fulton and Doris (Ronald) McAnulty; and numerous nephews and nieces and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Dorinda; in-laws, Andrew and Thelma Mills; a special aunt, Martha Smith; and his first niece, Debbie Fulton.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday at San Dimas United Methodist Church. Interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery, California.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marine Corps Veterans Hospital, 937 Franklin Ave., Lemoore, CA 93246; Southern California Chrysalis or San Dimas UMC, both at 114 W. 2nd St., San Dimas, CA 91773. In Joe’s honor, love God, be kind, and do good!