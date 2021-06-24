Joseph C. Weaver Sr., 87, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Latrobe Hospital.
The son of the Rev. Homer L. and Freda (Cornman) Weaver, he was born April 8, 1934, in Punxsutawney.
Mr. Weaver attended the Free Methodist Church, now CrossRoads Community Church in Blairsville, until recent years when he attended the Christian Missionary Alliance Church of Blairsville.
He was married on June 6, 1953, to the former Doris English, of Rossiter. Mr. Weaver worked for Agway in Blairsville and then for many years as an installer for Bell Telephone/Verizon, serving the Blairsville, Bolivar and Parkwood areas until his retirement in 1996. He then joined his wife at Weaver’s House of Herbs in Black Lick, until her retirement.
He had three great loves in his life, his God, his wife of 65 years and family. A hardworking man, he still had time to lend a helping hand to others and, like his wife, welcomed any family member in need of love and shelter.
In past years he enjoyed playing golf mostly for hanging out with his sons and grandsons, fishing with his grandchildren, gardening and still enjoyed mowing grass. He and his wife also enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music, and attended Martinsburg Gospel Sing for many years.
Surviving are his six children, Joseph Jr. (Patti), Blairsville; Perry (Doris), Home; Lori Steffen (Mike), New Alexandria; Lynn Shetler (Denver), Blairsville; Valorie Armstrong (Steve), Spiceland, Ind.; and Jackie Huston (Jim), Latrobe; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, and two expected; three sisters-in-law, Nelda Shields, Gaston, Ind.; Marge English, Erie; and Shirley Weaver, Indiana; one brother-in-law, Bill Dunmire, Punxsutawney; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two infant grandsons; one infant great-granddaughter; two brothers, Homer Jr. and William; and one sister, Dorothy Elbel.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today and also Friday from 10 a.m. to the time of services at 11 a.m., conducted by Pastor John Sykes, at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
Interment will be private.