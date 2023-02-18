Joseph Clyde Silveri, 63, a loving father and husband, of Homer City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Clyde J. Silveri and Isabel (Menegatti) Silveri, he was born June 12, 1959, in Indiana.
Joe was a Homer City High School graduate and also an IUP graduate. He was a self-employed tax accountant. He was a member of the Blairsville Eagles #1488, Red Barn Sportsmans Club and the Sons of American Legion, Homer City. He enjoyed fishing with his children and playing golf, softball, tennis and ping-pong.
He is survived by his father, Clyde J. Silveri, of Homer City; his wife of 34 years, Debbie (Norland) Silveri, of Homer City; a daughter, Emily Silveri, of Pittsburgh; a son, Nick Silveri, of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Maria Silveri and husband Jim Kavanagh, of Indiana, and Margie Crandall and husband David, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Joe will be sorely missed by his many friends and clients.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Isabel (Menegatti) Silveri.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717. A blessing service will follow at 6 p.m., with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to The Guidance Fund at Homer City High School, 70 Wildcat Lane, Homer City, PA 15748.
