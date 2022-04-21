Joseph Dennis “Joey” Rearick, 21, of Shelocta, was taken from the world too soon on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, in a four-wheeler accident.
The world was gifted with Joey’s presence in Kittanning on April 26, 2000, to his excited parents Kenneth A. and Ruth A. (Bennett) Rearick, along with his excited older sibling Rory Bennett and grandparents Dennis and Bonnie Rearick and Ronald and Debra Bennett.
Joey was welcomed into heaven by his great-grandfather, Kenneth Casella, and his uncles Skin and Virgil.
Waiting to meet him again are his parents, Kenneth and Ruth Rearick; his brother and sister-in-law, Rory and Tracy Bennett; nephew, Leroy Gemmill; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Bonnie Rearick, of Shelocta; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Debra Bennett, of Mosgrove; great-grandmothers, Geraldine Casella, of Spring Church, and Maybell Smith, of Rimersburg; his girlfriend, Kira Murray; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Joey graduated from Indiana County Technical School in the welding program in 2018. He was employed by Mark TK Welding in Kittanning. His passions in life were his family; four wheelers; hunting; fishing; his trucks; welding; his dog, Milo; and his girlfriend, Kira. He had a bright future in everything he pursued. Joey lived each of his days on Earth to the absolute fullest. Although he was taken far too young, the imprint he left will last forever.
Everyone who attends is requested to wear red, white and blue for Joey’s love of America.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers, STS, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 997, Kittanning, PA 16201, to help the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
