Joseph E. “Jiggs” Mroskey Jr., 71, of Commodore, passed away at Miners Hospital in Hastings.
He was the son of Joseph and Margaret (Yanoski) Mroskey, born on Nov. 1, 1949, in Spangler.
Jiggs was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Glen Campbell. He graduated from Cambria Rowe Business College. Jiggs worked for 41 years for PennDOT. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed spotting deer, watching westerns and playing with his dog.
He is survived by nine brothers and sisters, Patti Horvath, Carolyn Connell, Linda Henry, Mary Pearce, Barbara Martin, Robert Mroskey, Thomas Mroskey, William Mroskey and Tina Mroskey; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Jiggs was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joan Fernandez; and one niece, Bianca Fernandez.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Jigg’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Glen Campbell, with Fr. James Morley as celebrant. Interment will be made in the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Glen Campbell.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccab erooffh.com.