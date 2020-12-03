Joseph E. Krolick Sr., born March 11, 1921, in Grassflat, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at The Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana, at age 99.
Joe was the son of Louis and Mary (Krupa) Kralick. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary (Belotti) Krolick; his parents; brothers Andrew, John, Mike and Louis; sister Mary Gonas; nephews John, Steven, Michael and Thomas; sister-in-law Ann Belotti Telk and brother-in-law Bruno Telk.
He is survived by his two children, daughter JoEllen and husband Wayne Blue; son Joseph Krolick Jr. and wife Rosemary Kuzemchak Krolick; sister Margaret Hahn; brother George Krolick; nieces Betty, Colene, Jackie, Susan and their families; and nephews Robert Telk, David Hahn, Robert Hahn, Dr. Louis Krolick, Ralph Gonas, James and Michael Krolick and their families.
Joe served in the Army from 1941 to 1945 and was a Pearl Harbor survivor. Immediately following World War II he worked for McCreary Tire and Rubber. He then served as chief of police for Clymer Borough for eight years, mayor of Clymer for 12 years and served several years as a Clymer Borough Council member until his recent illness. He was also a constable for 17 years, a truant officer for four years and a legion commander at Clymer Post 222 for two years. He retired from Greenwich Collieries Coal Company.
On Feb. 11, 2020, the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs presented Joe with the Outstanding Service Award for being the oldest serving councilman in Pennsylvania. He was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection and served as an usher for 45 years. His favorite pasttimes were hunting, gardening and watching his Pirates and Steelers. Joe loved Clymer and the people who live there. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with Father James Morley as celebrant. Masks and social distancing are required. A private interment will follow in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana, with military honors provided by Clymer American Legion Post 222 and Fort Meade Honor Guards.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, is assisting the Krolick family. Memorial donations may be made in Joe’s memory to the Borough of Clymer for Civic Improvements at Clymer Borough Office, 470 Adams St., Clymer, PA 15728.
