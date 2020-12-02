Joseph E. Krolick Sr., 99, of Clymer, passed away on Tuesday, Dec, 1, 2020, at Communities at Indian Haven Nursing Home, Indiana.
Friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with Father James Morley as celebrant. Masks and social distancing are required. A private interment will follow in St. Bernard’s Cemetery, Indiana. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer, is assisting the Krolick family.
Memorial donations may be made in Joe’s memory to the Borough of Clymer for Civic Improvements at the Clymer Borough office, 470 Adams St., Clymer PA, 15728.