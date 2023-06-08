Joseph E. McCracken, 75, of Creekside, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, East Franklin Township.
He was born Oct. 8, 1947, in Latrobe, to Joseph and Iola Belle (Thompson) McCracken.
Joe was a 1965 graduate of Blairsville High School and was a truck driver for 29 years for various firms. Most recently, he was employed as a driver for Diamond Drug, retiring in 2018.
A member of Plum Creek Presbyterian Church, he was also a former member of both the Black Lick and Plumville fire departments.
Joe is survived by six stepchildren, 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel I. (Rising) McCracken, in 2013.
At Joe’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Private burial will take place in Washington Church Cemetery, Home.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit, www.bowserminich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.