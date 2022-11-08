Joseph E. Myers, 70, of Clymer, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of Joseph “Eugene” Myers and Helen (Ashcroft) Myers, born on Nov. 23, 1951, in Indiana.
He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, Clymer, where he enjoyed ringing the bell before the 8 a.m. Mass on Sundays.
Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished spending time with his family, and especially his grandchildren William and Madeline.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Joe traveled around the country hunting wild turkeys, earning the “grand slam,” which requires you to bag each of the four wild turkey subspecies found within the continental United States. Additionally, he enjoyed vacationing with his family every summer at the Outer Banks, N.C.
Joe was a graduate of Penns Manor Area High School. Throughout this life, he was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington, D.C., Greenwich Collieries and the Penns Manor Area School District. He was a member of a highly skilled and trained Pennsylvania Mine Rescue Team, being the first to respond to rescue miners and others who became trapped or injured in underground mines due to accidents, gas leaks or explosions.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Colleen (Paytash) Myers; three children: Joseph (Joe) Jr. and his wife, Jessica, and two grandchildren, William and Madeline, of Flemington, N.J.; Michael, of Washington, D.C.; and Kristi (Myers) Jones and her husband, Kyle, of San Diego, Calif.; and their loyal German Shepherd, Nyah.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “Eugene” and Helen Myers.
Joe’s family would like to thank his medical teams and the care they provided over the years.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. today at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, Clymer, with Father James Morley as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Michael’s Orthodox Church Cemetery, Clymer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer.