Joseph E. Myers, 70, of Clymer, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Joe’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer site, with Fr. James Morley as celebrant. Interment will be made in St. Michael’s Orthodox Cemetery, Clymer.
