Joseph G. Huey

Joseph Grant Huey, 75, of Greentown, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
He was born on June 7, 1946, in Indiana, Pa., and was the son of James D. and Margaret Huey (Weiss). On Feb. 23, 1969, he married Judith (Williard) Huey, who survives.
Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Chrysler in 2009 after 38 years of service. Joe was a member of the NRA, VFW, American Legion and the North American Hunting Club. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, working in the yard and woodworking.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Judith Huey, of Greentown, Ind.; son, Jerrod Huey, of Greentown, Ind.; four grandchildren, Kolton (Chey) Huey, of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; and Allyson Huey, Kierston Tate (Spencer) and Maddie Huey, all of Kokomo, Ind.; two brothers and five sisters, James Elmer Huey (Viola), Daniel Hubert Huey (Judy), Iva Louise Stahl, Mary Barkey (Paul), Roseann Weiss, Margaret Perry and Hazel Huey, all of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, John Joseph Huey.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, Ind. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
