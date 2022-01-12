Joseph G. Marcoly, of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, at the age of 79, after a brief illness not related to the ongoing pandemic.
The son of Gerard and Rose Marcoly, Joe was born Jan. 20, 1942, and raised in Etna. Joe was a graduate of North Catholic High School and studied at Duquesne University.
Joe held several positions over the years as a buyer for Gimbel’s Department Store, Lerner Corporation and Serta and came to Indiana in 1975 after purchasing the House of Furniture, which he operated until 1983. Following this, Joe became a licensed agent for American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company and lately delivered pharmaceuticals for MTS Delivery of State College.
Joe was a very gentle and happy soul, always with a smile on his face and a story to tell. He has a long list of friends from both the Pittsburgh and Indiana areas who will miss him dearly. Joe was a member of the Indiana Country Club where he honed his first passion in life, the game of golf, played with not just an intense desire to play well but to enjoy the company of good friends. His second favorite activity was following the Pittsburgh Steelers. A season ticket holder for years, he experienced the best of the Steelers and developed many acquaintances throughout the years. A well-rounded sports enthusiast, Joe also closely followed the football, basketball and golf programs at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and regularly participated in the annual golf tournaments held by the university.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include a brother, David, of Sharpsburg, and a sister, Kathy, and their families. Besides his many friends, Joe will be missed by his ex-wife and very good friend, Carol.
Joe was the consummate animal lover and always supplied a home for unwanted cats and dogs, often working with the Indiana County Humane Society. In lieu of flowers his friends recommend donations in Joe’s name be made to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
There will be no viewing and a private family burial will be held. A memorial service in the near future will be announced. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
