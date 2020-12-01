Joseph G. Shields, 61, of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family.
Born March 29, 1959, in Latrobe, he was the son of Joseph C. Shields and A. Marlene (Lydick) Shields.
He was a machinist at Latrobe Steel, having worked there for over 20 years and was a member of the USW Local 1537. He was a member of the Burrell Township Rod & Gun Club and the Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, rattlesnake hunting and spending time with his grandson. He was a big supporter of the local fire companies and their gun bashes.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Tammy (Hankinson) Shields, Blairsville; son, Joseph A. Shields and fiancé Melinda, Blairsville; grandson, Jeremy L. Shields, Blairsville; brother, John Shields and wife Terry, Blairsville; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeremy Lee Shields; and nephew, John R. “Tob” Shields.
All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with funeral expenses.