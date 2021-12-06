Joseph G. Tighe, 85, of Homer City, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was born May 13, 1936, in Johnstown and was the son of Joseph Tighe and Violet (Stephens) Tighe.
Joe was employed at Bilo & Riverside Supermarkets for 34 years and Roseanne’s Everyday Gourmet for 10 years. He was an avid weightlifter most of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Bonnie (Carson) Tighe, Homer City; daughters, Violet G. Phillips and husband Walter, Sharon; Cindy M. Gregory and husband Michael, Mercer; and Deborah Seich, Blairsville; sons, Shawn Tighe and wife Christine, Sharpsville; Michael Tighe, Oil City; and Patrick Tighe, Cleveland; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Tighe, Johnstown; and sister-in-law, Sandy Tighe, Grove City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Maureen Anderson; sons, Daniel Tighe and Ronald Tarr; and brothers, Bill, Ronald and James Tighe.
In keeping with Joe’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be in the Sunset Hills Cemetery, Cranberry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 635 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.