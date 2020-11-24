Joseph G. Vatter, 87, of Saltsburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in AHN Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville.
Born April 10, 1933, in Blairsville, he was a son of William E. Vatter and Rheta W. (Wolfe) Vatter Lucas.
Joe was a 1951 graduate of Saltsburg High School and proudly served our country with the United States Army. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for the former Jiffy Steak Company in Saltsburg, then later as a water plant attendant for Canterbury Coal Company. Joe was also employed part time as the director of security for The Kiski School for 30 years and as a former police
chief for Loyalhanna Township.
He was a member of Saltsburg United Methodist Church, and life member of the Saltsburg V.F.D. Joe was a former member of the Saltsburg Lions Club.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and vegetable gardening. Joe liked watching Westerns and nature programs on television.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lyell Lucas; and his brothers, William E. Vatter Jr. and James E. Vatter.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, June H. (Lynn) Vatter; sons, Joseph D. (Halaine) Vatter, of Saltsburg; John L. (Cynthia) Vatter, of Clarksburg; James M. (Chris) Vatter, of Latrobe; and Jonathan E. “Jerry” Vatter, of Saltsburg; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy Vatter, of Indiana; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Please respect state mandates concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, which limit visitations to 20 percent capacity, as well as wearing masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saltsburg United Methodist Church, 813 Salt St., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
