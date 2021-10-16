Joseph J. Moffa Sr., 75, of Shelocta, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 26, 1945, in Hannastown, a son of Charles and Helen Bartosh Moffa.
Joe served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Clymer American Legion Post #222. He was a retired service manager for Exterrian in Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Sonja B. Salvatore.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol A. Arena Moffa; two children, Joseph J. Moffa Jr., of Greensburg, and Janeen Moffa, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Damon and Carson Moffa and Addison and Ava Toy; two sisters, Veronica Wallace, of Delmont, and Charlene Rose (Joseph), of Greensburg; a number of nieces and nephews; and his German shepherd, Ada.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Joe on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, (724) 837-0020. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Pantalone Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Bingman officiating.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current CDC guidelines.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Indiana Regional Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit for their compassionate care, as well as his PCP, Dr. Matthew Nettleton, for his kindness and care over the years.
Joe’s family has entrusted his care to the Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc., Greensburg.
