Joseph James Ukish, 96, of Salina, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his niece’s home in Nowrytown.
He was born on Monday, Jan. 19, 1925, in Salina, the son of Paul and Barbara Budic Ukish.
He was a United States Army Air Corps veteran having served during WWII, where he reached the rank of sergeant. During the war, he was captured by the Romanians and was a prisoner of war until that country surrendered.
Before his retirement, he worked for IUP in housekeeping. He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church and the Laborer’s Union. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and was famous for tying his own flies, watching game shows, “Antique Road Show,” and was an avid Steeler fan.
He is survived by four nieces, Florence Marafka and her husband, Tom, of Nowrytown; Karen Pacelli and her husband, Bob, of Nowrytown; Marlene Krugh and her husband, Jim, of Mt. Lebanon; and Debbie Newhouse and her husband, Dennis, of New Alexandria; five nephews, Paul Ukish, of Tunnelton; Doug Ukish (Jen), of Kiski Township; Jeff Ukish and his wife, Susan, of Kiski Township; Danny Ukish and his wife, Kim, of Arizona; and Scotty Ukish, of Greensburg; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Steve, Pete, Paul “Putch” Ukish, and his sisters, Frances Belice and Duna Ukish, and also two brothers and a sister in infancy; his nieces, Barbara Belice and Georgiann Anodide; and his nephew, James Belice.
The family would like to thank his devoted neighbors in Salina, Charles Klingensmith and John and Nancy Bobich, for all their help throughout the years.
Visitation will be conducted on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Family will not be present. Due to COVID-19 concerns and our concerns for our families, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines must be followed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 505 Cambria Ave., Avonmore, with Father John Harrold as celebrant.
Interment will held at Westview Cemetery in Avonmore.
