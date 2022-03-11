Joseph J. Yankuskie, 73, of Homer City, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The son of John D. and Geneva (Aimino) Yankuskie, he was born Jan. 5, 1949, in Waterman.
Joe graduated from Laura Lamar High School in 1967 and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he was an E-3 sergeant.
He attended Church of the Nazarene, Homer City. Joe was a member of the United Mine Workers of America Local #1412, Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club and the National Rifle Association.
Joe worked in the coal mines for 25 years before attending Romani’s Pet Grooming Academy.
After graduation, he became an instructor at the school and owned Joe’s Pet Grooming in Graceton.
Surviving are his wife, Esther F. (Jones) Yankuskie, whom he married on June 3, 1972; two children, Carla J. Shirley (George), of Homer City, and Anthony J. Yankuskie (Tricia), of Jacksonville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Brandon Peace, Kristen Peace, Kelsie Shirey, Brittany Baysden (Carl) and Joseph Yankuskie; and one sister, Cynthia Linsenbigler (Keith), of Apollo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carina Woods.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Gardner officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
Military services will be accorded by Blairsville VFW Post #5821 and American Legion Post #0407.
The family kindly suggests memorial donations to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.