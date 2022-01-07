Joseph 'Joey' R. Shaffer

Joseph “Joey” Richard Shaffer, 33, of Saltsburg, unexpectedly passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Born Feb. 18, 1988, in Latrobe, he was the son of Rick and Lisa (Verna) Shaffer, of Saltsburg.
Joey was a 2006 graduate of Cherish Christian Academy, a 2010 graduate of Warner University and was a volunteer Youth Ministry Coach at the North Apollo Church of God.
Despite the hardships he encountered due to his disability, being at church, especially helping with the youth, was his favorite thing to do. He also loved counseling at Whitehall Camp, talking politics, hunting and was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest fan. He had the world’s biggest heart and never got off the phone or left a family gathering without saying “bye, love you.”
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dick and Letha Shaffer, and his maternal grandfather, Ben Verna.
Survivors include his parents; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Verna, of Saltsburg; his sister, Mary Shaffer and fiancé, Mike Crawford, of Blairsville; aunts and uncles, George and Alberta Brindle, of Derry, and Bob and Laura Shaffer, of Saltsburg. He is also survived by numerous cousins, second cousins, church family and friends who loved him dearly.
Friends will be received today from 6 to 8 p.m. in the North Apollo Church Of God, 507 North 20th St., North Apollo. Additional visitation will be held in the church Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m., when Joey’s life will be celebrated by his Pastors, Robert Shallenberger, Lee Rupert and River Shindledecker. The celebration will be live-streamed on the North Apollo Church Of God’s YouTube page. Private interment in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore, will be at the convenience of the family.
The family asks all who attend the memorial service, in true Joey fashion, dress casual in jeans and their favorite black and gold sports attire.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joey Shaffer Youth Camp Scholarship Fund in care of the North Apollo Church of God.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.