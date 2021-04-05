Joseph Jones, 101, of Saltsburg, peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Beacon Ridge in White Township.
He was born Thursday, Jan. 1, 1920, in the small mining town of Foster, a son of Domenick Digavantonio Jones and Mary Ricuto Jones.
He was a 1938 graduate of Saltsburg High School and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he completed various aviation training programs in the Midwest before his deployment as a nose gunner on a 10-man B-24 bomber crew based in Castelluccio, Italy. He completed 37 missions with the 15th Air Force. Joe was the last surviving member of his crew. Many of his missions were like those of fellow Indiana Countian Jimmy Stewart, who piloted B-24 bombers from England in the 8th Air Force.
Upon his discharge after the war, Joe returned home and married his neighbor, Jennie Pless, and began a 40-year career in the coal mining industry. He worked for several coal companies in Indiana, Westmoreland and Armstrong counties. He retired in 1985 from Tunnelton Mining Company. Joe was an avid gardener and hunter. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons Gene Joseph Jones (Karen), of Indiana, and Daniel Wade Jones (Tina), of Washington, Pa.; his brother, Arthur Jones, of Saltsburg; his grandchildren: Jennifer Codling (James), of England; Kate Von Schuch (Danny), of Winchester, Va.; Tony Jones (Nolan Galbraith), of Glenshaw; and Rachel Beppler (Matt), of Canonsburg; and great-grandchildren Lucas and Logan Codling, of England; and Luke, Grant and Marshall Von Schuch, of Winchester.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in his death by his wife of 66 years, Jennie Pless Jones, in 2011; his son, Edward James Jones, in 2018; his granddaughter, Kelly Christen Jones, in 1995; and his siblings: Henry, Leonard, Adam, Herman, Helen, Florence, Anna and Olga.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that you thank a veteran for his or her service – that was important to Joe. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers, doctors, nurses, ambulance personnel, hospice and neighbors for their care and devotion when he needed you the most.
All services are private. Interment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg, with full Military Honors.
Arrangements by Corridoni Funeral Home, Avonmore.