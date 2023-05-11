Joseph K. Serian, 70, of Indiana, passed away May 8, 2023, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
He was born June 10, 1952, in Punxsutawney, the son of Arch and Phyllis (Altman) Serian. On Dec. 8, 2004, in Key West, Fla., he married the love of his life, Sondra (Schall) Serian.
Retired, Joe worked as the ground’s maintenance keeper for Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He took pride in taking care of the athletic fields at the university.
Joe was the lead vocalist for the band, “Down to the Wire,” for many years.
Other than his passion for singing, he enjoyed caring for all the stray neighborhood cats and traveling with his wife.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 18 years; six siblings: Dave Serian, Rossiter, Dan Serian and his wife Kim, of Rossiter, Kirk Serian, of Rossiter, Nancy Stamler and her companion Paul Prutznal, of Rossiter, Jennifer Serian, of Punxsutawney, and Susan Rossey and her husband Ron, of Punxsutawney; his in-laws Bob and Shirley Schall, of Kittanning; brother-in-law Mike Schall and his wife Jackie, of Kittanning; sister-in-law Sally Fink and her husband Ed, of Kittanning; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Indiana County Humane Society or Four Footed Friends in Indiana.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Online tributes can be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.