Joseph L. Bratton, 92, passed away on Nov. 30, 2021, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home, in Indiana.
He was the son of Grace Evelyn (Peterman) and Joseph Luther Bratton Sr., born Aug. 2, 1929, in Altoona.
Joe lived a long, healthy, independent and fulfilling life as a curious, intelligent, meticulous, compassionate, charming, kind and loving man. Joe graduated from Altoona Area High School in 1947. He earned a B.A. and B.S. in Music and Social Studies at Moorhead State College, Moorhead, Minn., and then went on to earn a M.S. in Music Education at North Dakota State University.
As music director, Joe directed marching band, concert band, jazz band and the chorus. He also served many years as president of the teachers’ union before retiring in 1993. As a teacher, Joe was encouraging, patient, dedicated and hard-working. He leaves behind many music “kids” that he inspired and encouraged to become music teachers and music performers themselves.
While teaching at Tyrone School District he presented and featured Penn State All-American football player Mike Reid in his first formal public concert as a piano soloist with the Tyrone H.S. Concert Band accompanying him in April of 1969. Mike Reid later played professional football with the Cincinnati Bengals but continued as a professional piano soloist after his football career ended, eventually winning a Grammy Award.
On weekends, Joe was in great demand as a musician and soloist in very popular dance bands, spending 25 years with the Tommy Phillips Orchestra playing jazz and big band music all over western Pennsylvania. Over a 50-year span, Joe also entertained thousands of people all over the United States playing in touring bands and units and performing with famous musicians. He even performed as the lead alto saxophone in February 1964, with the Northwest Band Clinic Stage Band under the direction of Doc Severinsen, an American jazz trumpeter and band leader for Johnny Carson of “The Tonight Show.” During his time in the Air Force, he toured with the Air Force Jazz Show.
In his spare time Joe liked to read, manage his beautiful gardens, write musical arrangements, travel and visit with friends, always offering a piece of chocolate from his candy dish. His dialogue in conversation included singing appropriate song lyrics. After retirement, for 20 years, Joe traveled extensively all over the world, including all seven continents and more than 90 countries.
Joe loved his family with all his heart and enjoyed spending time with all of them. He is survived by his loving daughters, Christina Bratton-Finkbeiner, Altoona, and Cinny Bratton and fiancé Virgil Wenturine, Indiana; loving grandchildren, James Joseph “Jay” McGill (Casie Laughlin) and Shannon Lee McGill (David Miller), all of Pittsburgh; Jocelyn Bratton Krise (Justin), Ormond Beach, Fla.; and Devon Bratton, Pittsburgh; and great-grandchild Jackson Krise, Ormond Beach, Fla. Joe is also survived by his sisters, Marilyn Gottshall, Orbisonia, and Clara Ferguson, Altoona; brother, Bill Bratton (Juls), New Enterprise; stepsister, Nancie Casserly Alexander, Portland, Texas; sister-in-law Arla Barroner Bratton, Hollidaysburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Paul “Luke” Gottshall (Marilyn) and Paul “Nute” Ferguson (Clara); son-in-law, James A. McGill (Christina); a niece, Lori Gottshall Aungst; stepmother, Margaret “Pat” Counsman Bratton; and step-nephews, Bobby and Brian Cassarly.
Joe requested cremation with no visitation or services, wanting to leave this world on a happy “note” with everyone remembering him as he was when alive singing his way through his life.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Snyder, Penn Hospice and especially Gretchen and all the staff at Indiana Square Personal Care Home for the exceptional loving care they gave to their Kokomo Joe for the last nine months of his life.
Donations in Joe’s name to the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation would be appreciated. They donate high-quality musical instruments to deserving, underfunded music programs K-12 nationwide, at www.mhopus or (818) 762-4328.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, assisted the Bratton Family.