Joseph L. Davis

Joseph Leroy Davis, 60, of Manassas, Va. (formerly of Indiana), passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Brookside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warrenton, Va.
He was born on June 9, 1961, in Indiana, and was the son of Mary (Davis) and Merle Gearhart.
Joe was a 1980 graduate of Purchase Line High School, Commodore. Not long after graduation, he moved to Virginia where he spent most of his life. His latest occupation was an auto mechanic.
Surviving are his mother, of Indiana; brothers, Roger Gearhart, Indiana; Terry Gearhart (Dena), Johnstown; and Scott Gearhart (Donna), Lovejoy. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Connie Davis-Shields; nephew, Brian Gearhart; and great-nephew, Jeremy Davis.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Two Lick Baptist Church in Dixonville, with the Rev. Calvin Duvall officiating.
Northern Virginia Burial & Cremation Society Inc. in Springfield, Va., was entrusted with the final arrangements.