Joseph Lynn Fry, 75, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
The oldest child and son of Joseph E. and Garnet S. (Rhoads) Fry, he was born April 19, 1947, in Indiana. Lynn was also known to many as “Coach” and “Chico.” He will be remembered as a loving husband to Carol (Glasser) Fry, whom he married in 1988, and the proud father of Evan Fry and fiancée Taryn Brand, of Ohio.
Lynn was a graduate of Marion Center High School and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in education. He then received his master’s degree through Shippensburg University.
Lynn’s first teaching assignment was at Everett Elementary School. After relocating back to Indiana, he was then employed for 29 years through the Marion Center School District as an elementary educator, teaching fourth grade for the majority of those years. He retired from teaching in 2002 and continued to pursue his passion in real estate. Lynn’s love of all sports, as both a spectator and player for the Indiana AC’s basketball team, as well as the Delpras and Culpeppers softball teams, led him to many years of coaching and mentoring young athletes. He coached girls’ softball and basketball at Marion Center, as well as boys’ basketball at Everett, Marion Center, Homer-Center and Indiana school districts throughout the years.
As a sports fanatic, Lynn loved attending Pitt football games with Evan and Carol and watching and listening to his beloved Pittsburgh Pirates and other local sports teams. Lynn was kind, compassionate and believed the best in people. He will be remembered as a person who enjoyed striking up a conversation with those he met. He relished spending time with friends and family, reading and walking.
Lynn proudly served on the board of Patrons’ Mutual. Having grown up in Plumville, Lynn was raised as a member of Plumville Presbyterian Church and later attended the Presbyterian Church of Marion in Marion Center with his own family.
He is survived by a brother, Gordon (Donna) Fry, of Creekside; a sister, Gail Fry McCurdy (Don Fleming), of Indiana; father- and mother-in-law, Ray and Doris Glasser, of Marion Center; sisters-in-law, Diane (Sid) Sellers, of Murrysville; Beverly (Mike) Gatskie, of Marion Center; Janis (Lynn) Baun, of Marion Center; and Conni (Fred) Eaton, of Clarksburg; brothers-in-law, Chuck (Linda) Glasser, of Marion Center, and Fred (Wendy) Glasser, of Marion Center; nieces, Kelly Black, Tracy Fishel, Misty Ly, Natalie Gatskie, Lindsay Dreese, Stephanie Baun, Adrienne Hainan, Alicia McQuillan, Lauren Houser, Marissa Rudy, Whitney Hill, Chantel Ciranni and Morgan Glasser; nephews, Michael Fry, Michael Gatskie, Garrett Glasser and Ben Eaton; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A private funeral service for family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Dr. Angel Delacruz and Randy Stear officiating.
Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please support Lynn’s hometown by donating to the Plumville Volunteer Fire Department. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.