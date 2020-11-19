Joseph M. Bestvina, “Mister B.,” 80, of Clymer, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was the son of Michael Steve and Anna Agnes (Meshanko) Bestvina Balogh, born Oct. 30, 1940, in Clymer.
Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved building and fixing almost anything. He enjoyed going with his wife to car shows with their two antique cars. Joe served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for six years.
He worked at Levinson’s Department store in Clymer for 30 years until its closing in 1986. At that time he opened Mister B’s Furniture and Appliance store in Clymer in 1987 where he and his wife worked side by side for the last 34 years. He enjoyed every year of that being able to serve his community.
Joe was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Clymer where, over the years, he served on parish council, was the head cook of the barbecue chicken at the church picnics and was an usher for the church. His pride and joy was his three grandchildren and having everyone home for dinners and for the holidays.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Phyllis M. (Widdowson) Bestvina; two children, Julie Ann (Jerry) Roof and Diane Marie (Kenneth) Jones; three grandchildren, Joshua W. Roof, Madison A. Roof and Travis M. Jones; one sister, Dorothy Stiles; two sisters-in-law, Darlene (Tracy) Fyock and Karen Widdowson; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Joseph Balogh; and one brother-in-law, David Stiles.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Joe’s funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with Father James Morley as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Clymer. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe’s memory to IRMC Cancer Center, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.