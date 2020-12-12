Joseph M. 'Joey' Schroeder

Joseph “Joey” Michael Schroeder, 36, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 24, 1984, to Steven and Patricia (Lotito) Schroeder, in Pittsburgh.
He lived the first three years of his vibrant life in Punxsutawney.
He was a 2003 graduate of Indiana High School, where he was a tennis team standout as a three-year letterman. He attended Seton Hill University on a tennis scholarship. Joey received a BS degree from LaRoche College in Pittsburgh, where he received the W.E.B. DuBois award for outstanding academic excellence in sociology. He received his master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh in clinical rehab and mental health counseling. There he distinguished himself; he was awarded the Virginia Kaufman Award for outstanding support and accomplishment as a graduate student in the rehab science field at the honors convocation.
He was employed by Tadiso Inc. of Pittsburgh as a mental health and clinical rehab counselor.
Joey was a veteran of the war on terror, serving with the United States Marines. He was stationed overseas and also in San Diego, Calif., prior to his graduate work.
He is survived by his wife, Emily (Manganaro) Schroeder, Pittsburgh; his parents, Steven and Patricia Schroeder, Indiana; his children, Maci and Nicholas Schroeder, of Pemberton N.J.; his brother and best friend, Kenneth, of Indiana (Brooke), and niece Mia; and brother Nicholas, of Madison, Conn. (Laura); and nieces, Allie and Liz, and nephew, Christian. ... Oh, so many aunts and uncles and cousins, many good friends and his K-9 companion “Chance” — also a veteran.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Beatrice and Nicholas Lotito, and paternal grandparents, Muriel and Kenneth Schroeder.
He was a lifelong Roman Catholic, most recently a member of St. Thomas More University Parish, where he served as an usher. He was also a lifelong Notre Dame fan! Go Irish!
He brought great joy and true caring and comfort to all who knew him. He was a true champion of the underdog and a relentless high achiever in all he attempted to accomplish. He will be terribly missed and most gently and intensely remembered. The gifts he used to help others will live on forever, as he will in our hearts and memories and the quality of our lives he was in.
“He is not the God of the dead, but of the living, for to him all are alive.” Luke 20:38
Friends were received Friday at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, Punxsutawney.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.