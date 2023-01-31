Joseph Max Querry, 97, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home, Indiana.
Born on Dec. 26, 1925, in Osterburg, Bedford County, to Chester and Hulda (Roland) Querry, he graduated from Roaring Spring High School in 1944 and joined the United States Marine Corps. He served in World War II in the Pacific Theater, as well as mainland China. Max worked for McCreary Tire and Rubber Company as a power engineer for 30 years before retiring in 1983.
Max enjoyed fishing, hunting, growing a large garden every summer and going to camp in Clinton County with his friends and especially his family. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Indiana.
Max is survived by his children, Janet (Dennis) Henry, of Indiana; Ivan (Katy) Querry, of Indiana; and Melvin (Susan) Querry, of Blairsville; grandchildren Stacie Speicher, Shawn Henry, Keith (Whitney) Henry, Melissa (Phil) Broskin and Justin (Lisa) Querry; great-grandchildren Kayla Schuller, Haley Johnson, Brittany Henry, Andrew (Hannah) Henry, Landon Henry, Alayna Henry, Aiden Riek, J. Max Johnson, Breauna Henry, Brody Henry and Cole Henry; three great-great-grandsons, Camdyn, Troy and Everitt; and one brother, Roland Ned (Wanda) Querry, of Commodore.
In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death in 1998 by his spouse of 49 years, Eleanor Querry; as well as a sister, Lorma Williams; and brothers Robert and Merle Querry.
At Max’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral, Indiana.
Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
