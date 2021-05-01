Joseph Michael Mastro, 97, of Elizabeth City, N.C., peacefully died at his home Monday, April 26, 2021, after valiantly battling cancer for two and a half years.
He was born Oct. 31, 1923, in Jeannette and was the oldest child of Lucy and Domenico Mastrofrancesco.
Joe graduated in 1941 from Jeannette High School, where he played varsity football, basketball and baseball. Joe was a quarterback on the 1939 Jeannette Jayhawks Class AA WPIAL (Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League) championship team. The team lost only one game during the two years that Joe was a quarterback. During his senior year playing basketball, he was the second highest scorer in Westmoreland County.
He enrolled in 1941 at Westminster College in New Wilmington; he was a quarterback on the football team and joined Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
Joe completed the U.S. Navy’s V-12 program, graduated from Columbia Midshipmen’s School in June 1944, and was one of six officers on the LCI (G) 439, a converted gunboat which participated in three major invasions: Leyte and Lingayen in the Philippines and Okinawa.
Upon finishing his naval duty in 1946 as a Lt. (jg), he married Mary T. Russo and they returned to Westminster College, where he completed a BA degree.
He earned a M.Ed. degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1949 and completed additional graduate studies at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Beginning in 1948, Joe taught social studies and coached varsity football at Rankin High School, Jeannette High School and Derry Area High School.
From 1969 through 1989, he was an associate professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), where he taught history and social studies methods and supervised social studies student teachers in the public schools of Western Pennsylvania.
He was active in the faculty union as Health and Welfare Chairman and was named an emeritus professor in 1990.
Joe and his wife, Mary, were the parents of three daughters: Deborah Shoup, Cynthia Orbison and Jane Mastro, all of Mount Pleasant.
He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates from boyhood days and later became a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers.
In 1996, Joe was honored with induction into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, East Boros Chapter.
After the death of his wife Mary in 1981, he married Cynthia Nixon Creekmore, an IUP librarian, in 1984. They enjoyed church and university activities, Habitat for Humanity, the Indiana Ballroom Dance Club and Pittsburgh’s many attractions.
Joe and Cynthia traveled and hiked extensively in the western states (including hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back), Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and several European countries, including Italy, where they visited Joe’s cousins. Guided tours to Chile, China, Egypt and Peru were also part of their travels.
Joe was an enthusiastic golfer and an avid gardener and spent vacations with family and friends on the New Jersey and North Carolina beaches.
In addition to his wife and daughters, Joe is survived by five grandchildren: Jessica O’Hara (husband Ken), Casey Shoup, Anne Marie Shoup (partner Tom Swanson), Nicholas Orbison and Andrew Orbison (wife Gillian); four great-grandchildren: Madelyn and Cullen O’Hara, and Mila and Connor Orbison; brother Frank Mastro (wife Doris); sister Mary Cassette; brother Anthony (wife Grace); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a stepson.
The family extends special appreciation to Dr. Roby Thomas and Nurse Navigator Heather Schall at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and to Dr. Neil DeNunzio and the staff of Albemarle Hospice in Elizabeth City.
Memorial donations may be made to the Foundation for IUP, Sutton Hall, Room G1, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA 15705; Westminster College, 319 S. Market St., New Wilmington, PA 16172; UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development Office, 5150 Centre Ave., Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15232; or a charity of one’s choice.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
The funeral Mass and interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Vincent Basilica and Cemetery, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe.
To post an online condolence please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.