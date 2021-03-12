Joseph N. Ray Jr., 60, of Black Lick, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 29, 1961, in Indiana.
Joe had worked at Ideal Market, Homer City. He was a member of the Coral Graceton Sportsman’s Club and Burrell Rod & Gun Club. He loved hunting, fishing and going to camp.
Surviving are his father, Joseph N. Ray, Black Lick; Barbie; sons, Joseph N. Ray III and Ronny Ray, both of Black Lick; and sister, Deb and Brian, Seward.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty (Podolinsky) Ray and brothers, David, James and Ronnie Ray.
In keeping with Joe’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.