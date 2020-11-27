Joseph O. Novak

Joseph Onufry Novak, 91, of Lucernemines, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
He was a son of Julia (Elczyna) and Onufry Novak and was born March 15, 1929, in Tide.
Joe was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Red Barn Sportsman Club, a lifetime member of the VFW Post #1989 (Indiana), and a member of the Homer City American Legion, Post #493, for over 50 years. He worked at Blairsville Westinghouse Specialty Metals until his retirement. Joe was also a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean War.
Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Jean (Kanaba), whom he married on May 31, 1958; his three children, Mark (Jan) Novak, Luke (Rhonda) Novak and Joni Wolford. He is also survived by grandsons Nick (Jess) Novak and Louis (Tina) Wolford, and granddaughter Molly Novak. His two great-grandchildren, Chase and Mason, along with many nieces and nephews, also survive him.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Novak; sisters, Lottie Pernosky and Elizabeth Novak; brothers, Alex Novak, Pete Novak, Walter Novak, Anthony Novak, Charles Novak and Stanley Novak; and let’s not forget his furry companion, Snowball, who was always by his side.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral and committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
