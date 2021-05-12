Joseph P. Mack

Joseph “Joe” Paul Mack, 48, of Indiana, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
A son of James Wilson Mack III and Sharon Ling, he was born May 11, 1972, in Indiana.
Joe lived his entire life in Indiana. He was a Steelers fan for life and loved rock and roll music. His favorite band was AC/DC.
He is survived by his siblings, David W. Mack and wife Karren, Kimberley Barnett, and Scotty Zayac and wife Lisa; a brother-in-law, Jerry Barnett; nieces Amber and Brittany Barnett; great-niece and –nephew Andre and Lilly Barnett; and a cousin, Kenny Liggett and wife Rene.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Richard Mack.
There will be no visitation. Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfami lyservices.com.